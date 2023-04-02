We’re open for business: Hawke’s Bay Tourism boss’ message for Easter visitors

Hawke's Bay's visitor experience is largely unaffected in urban areas. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke’s Bay Tourism is launching a campaign to show New Zealand the region is ready for visitors again.

Chief executive Hamish Saxton said the storm damage in parts of the region caused by Cyclone Gabrielle shouldn’t deter visitors, as over 85 per cent of visitor businesses were open and operating as usual.

“As many will have seen in the news, a number of smaller communities within our beautiful region are still feeling the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. However, the visitor experience, particularly within our urban centres, remains largely untouched,” Saxton said.

“With State Highway 5 between Taupō and Hawke’s Bay now open, we’re excited to welcome autumn visitors.”

Rod Stewart on stage at his first Mission Concert in 2005. He will return to the stage in Napier on Saturday.

Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will draw a big crowd to Napier’s Mission Estate Winery on Saturday, April 8, and visitors are being encouraged to make the most of the holidays and take in the sites, wineries, eateries and events on offer in the Bay.

Lorde is also performing at Black Barn Amphitheatre on April 20 and 21, which is expected to bring plenty of visitors to the region.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism campaign, called ‘Live from Hawke’s Bay’, aims to promote the many visitor experiences on offer post-cyclone.

It has the backing of the region’s four mayors.

Tens of millions of dollars have been wiped off the Hawke’s Bay economy due to the cyclone-enforced cancellation of several events, which are traditional financial booms for the area.

A briefing paper prepared by the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEMG) revealed that figure includes an estimated $25 million due to the cancellation of the Art Deco and Horse of the Year events.

The document said due to the financial impact, Hawke’s Bay had to do all it could to reboot its tourism industry, as the region faced a long recovery.

“Getting tourists back to Hawke’s Bay will be key to the region’s recovery,” the report said.

“Once the roads are re-opened and the bars, hotels and restaurants have opened their doors, the region is going to need tourists to come to the area and spend money.”

Due to the devastation created by Cyclone Gabrielle - and the need for naval ships to berth at Napier Port - cruise ships bypassed the city for several weeks; again, another financial blow for the region.

The HBCDEMG said quantifying the magnitude of the “flow-on” effect for the region would be a “significant challenge”.

“The economic impact will include the loss of productivity for the region and the country, the shops that aren’t open and can’t sell their product, those who were stuck at home and unable to get to work, [and] unemployment following business closures,” the cross-council document stated.

“This will slow down GDP, and output is expected to be severally impacted as a result.”