Wellington's Round the Bays cancelled for the first time in 22 years

The capital's community running event has been going for 45 years. Photo / Wellington City Council

The capital's community running event has been going for 45 years. Photo / Wellington City Council

Wellington's Round the Bays has been cancelled for the first time in 22 years.

The event's organisers issued an update earlier this week saying the community run would not go ahead as scheduled on February 20, due to New Zealand's move into the red traffic light setting.

They signalled a decision would be made by the end of the week, and this morning posted an update saying postponement was not an option.

"After much consideration, we have decided our postponement date of April 3 is no longer a viable option due to the Covid-19/Omicron modelling forecasts, and our commitment to participant safety," read the update.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays 2022. This is the first time in 22 years that we have had to cancel the event."

The community run around the capital's waterfront has been going for 45 years. Participants can enter categories including a half marathon, 5.6km buggy walk, and a 6.5km fun run/walk.

Event organisers said refunds of 75 per cent would be processed from Monday.

"Refunds of 75 per cent will be given, which is an increase from the 25 per cent stated in our Terms and Conditions due to the introduction of the Governments Events Transition Support Payment scheme."

Due to the volume of entries, refunds were expected to take some weeks to process. They also suggested participants could donate a portion of their refund to one of the event's four charities.

However, to reward participants who had trained for Round the Bays, organisers were planning a virtual round the bays event, and planned to share more details about this opportunity soon.