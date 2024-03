Our biggest boozing regions revealed, the pivotal decision weighing on Te Papa and Kāinga Ora is called on for tougher treatment of antisocial tenants in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Wellington’s Mt Victoria Tunnel is closed this evening.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the key road linking the capital’s CBD to its eastern suburbs and airport was shut due to a breakdown at about 6.25pm.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes.

Police said a vehicle had broken down in the Mt Victoria tunnel.