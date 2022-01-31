Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Wellington's 'insulting' rental market even worse this year

3 minutes to read
This shed is being rented for $220 a week in central Wellington. Photo / 1News

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Wellington's rental market always goes crazy over summer as students start back at university for the year and leases come up for renewal, but this time it's even worse.

Inflation has hit a 30-year high

