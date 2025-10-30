Wellington’s new mayor will don the mayoral chains for the first time today, and is wasting no time in plotting major changes, pitching a bed tax, potential Golden Mile shake up, and throwing his support behind a council overhaul.
Andrew Little will be sworn in today, less than a yearsince ruling himself out for a tilt at the capital’s mayoralty.
The former Labour Party leader sat down with the Herald in the mayoral office to discuss his priorities for his first 100 days and how he plans to tackle the challenges facing the city.
Forging relationships with fellow council members and accepting different views had been challenging in the “pretty intense” period since his election, but Little said it was “really encouraging” that everyone was communicating well.
Little turns sights to council’s ‘financial control challenge’
He’s established a subcommittee, led by freshly-appointed deputy Labour’s Ben McNulty, tasked with a full line-by-line review of spending, as well as the rating system, and other revenue generation ideas.
“They’ll get to work pretty much immediately,” Little said, and is confident they will be able to secure some “quick wins” within the council’s first 100 days, though what those wins could be was not yet clear.
One new idea he did volunteer was a bed tax. He was keen to sit down with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to discuss a proposal for accommodation providers to collect a levy from visitors, which would then go to councils.
It is something Brown has long advocated for, and Little believes the pair could get enough councils on board to change the Government’s mind in support of it.
“We’re a place where people come to for events, for conferences and what have you, as councils are struggling with sources of revenue that aren’t the existing ratepayers and residents,” Little said.
Transport and the ‘controversial’ Golden Mile
Another financial challenge is the city’s long-debated Golden Mile transport project, a major redesign of the city’s tired nightlife and hospitality strip Courtenay Place.
While Government cofunding is locked in and enablement works have nearly finished for an intersection at the top of the stretch, Little was lukewarm on the plans, saying he expected the costs would have escalated since last forecast, and was wary of the impact on business.
Little said it was undoubtedly a “controversial” plan.
“What do we actually need? What do we need to achieve the transport objectives? Particularly the bus priority sort of stuff, what do we need to do in terms of the walkability side of it too, and can that be achieved other ways?”
It could be a chance to go back to the Government to see if there is flexibility on their funding if the scope of the project were to change, given the Government was now proposing its own major transport changes through the city, Little said.