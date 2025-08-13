He had to close his bar The Residence for 48 hours last month after its licence was suspended for promoting two-for-one drinks on a chalkboard inside the property that could be seen from the footpath outside.
Ubiaga, who has been operating bars on Courtenay Place for 20 years, said the council’s licensing team have “got a bee in their bonnet about me”.
Hospitality New Zealand CEO Steve Armitage told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills on Monday the “hurdles” Wellington operators face for liquor licensing are different to those in other centres.
“What we would like to see is just some consistency, it shouldn’t have regional variation,” Armitage said.
He said he has raised the issue with Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.
