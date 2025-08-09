Chu Minh Looc has been described as a hard-working and loving family man, with a great sense of humour.

Chu Minh Looc has been described as a hard-working and loving family man, with a great sense of humour.

The diver who died at Lower Hutt’s Lowry Bay this week has been identified to RNZ as 46-year-old Wellington real estate agent Chu Minh Looc, also known as Jack.

Friend Jack Gordon told RNZ he was an avid scuba diver, who had done a lot of training.

He said they often went diving together and were meant to go later this week.

“I’m the one who got him in the water for the first time ever,” Gordon said. “He was a really determined guy and really passionate about diving.

“He just loved supplying his family with seafood. Seafood is so hard to come by and expensive.”