Gordon described Looc as a hard-working and loving family man, with a great sense of humour.
He said Looc was known in the Wellington community for posting on social media about his seafood creations.
“He was smiling every time you see him. He had a really big heart and always wanted to take you to a big buffet.
“He loved his food and his hot pot, and posting about his food.”
Ray White Johnsonville sales manager Philip Reeve told RNZ Looc was one of their real estate agents.
“I heard through one of my colleagues that the person who was reported missing was Jack,” he said. “I’ve dived myself in the past and I know it’s very easy to get into difficulty, but it [Looc’s death] was completely unexpected.
“Talking to his family, they said going back to his car afterwards, his lunch was sitting there waiting for him, when he came back from his dive, which he never came back from.”
Reeve said Looc left behind a wife, two children and two brothers, who were in a great deal of shock.
“He was just a fun guy to have around the office. He worked primarily with the Chinese community, being Chinese himself.
“He was very generous with his time, and always willing to share his knowledge and experience.”
