Wellington woman arrested for possession of loaded sawn-off shotgun

Wellington police arrested the woman for unlawful possession of a firearm. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in Wellington after a search found a loaded, cutdown shotgun at a Khandallah address last month.

Wellington police arrested the woman for unlawful possession of a firearm on Wednesday, following the discovery of the weapon during a search warrant in the Wellington surburb of Khandallah in December.

A police spokesperson said the search was conducted as part of ongoing enquiries into recent crimes, such as the supply of firearms, by Nomads members and associates in the Wellington region.

Further arrests and charges would be likely as enquiries progressed, police said.

The Khandallah woman is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on January 18.