Cambridge Terrace looking towards Courtenay Place. Photo / Google Maps

A young Wellington woman says she was "terrified" by gang members who surrounded her and broke the wing mirror off her car after she accidentally interrupted a funeral procession.

The 24-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald she was driving down Cambridge Terrace yesterday when she noticed a group of around 15 people on motorbikes in the centre lane, wearing patches.

Already late for an appointment, the woman pulled into the empty left-hand lane and passed the group.

"I got halfway through passing them when one appeared on my left and started banging on my window really hard. Then another appeared on my right and punched my wing mirror, which bent it backwards and then broke it off."

She says other men on bikes surrounded her car and blocked her in, while another car pulled in front of her to stop her from escaping.

"They were banging my windows, swearing at me, calling me a f***ing bitch, telling me to go f*** myself, kicking my car...I was absolutely terrified, and I was really pissed off too."

She says she had no idea at the time that she had interrupted a tangi, as she had not seen the casket that was reportedly at the front of the procession.

"When I heard it was a funeral procession I was like okay, fair enough but that reaction is not justifiable in any way.... he could have knocked on my window and said it's a tangi, and I would have been like 'okay sweet' and pulled over."

She says the situation did not have to go down how it did at all, and while she is upset she's also confused.

"I'm left feeling so confused as to how they expect us to respect funeral processions and tangis if they're not clear about it. I'm not going to treat every bike procession like a funeral because they're not all funerals.

"They have every right to bury their dead and I respect the tangi but they don't have the right to harass me for accidentally stumbling on it."

The Herald has contacted the police for comment.