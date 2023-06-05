Wellington City Council plans to increase the capital's cycleway network from 23km to 166km. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has gained global recognition for the rollout of its new cycleway network along with $650,000 in prize money, despite it causing controversy at home.

Wellington has gained a place on the prestigious Bloomberg Initiative for Cycling Infrastructure (BICI).

BICI is a competitive grant programme supporting 10 cities around the world to build safe, connected, and sustainable cycling infrastructure.

The award-winning cities, whittled down from 270 to 10 worldwide, were announced late last week.

The programme recognises Wellington’s Paneke Pōneke bike network plan, which is in the process of increasing 23km of cycleways across the capital to 166km.

The project is using tactical urbanism, which is founded on the principle of implementing temporary trial interventions to test living, breathing versions of designs in real time.

Cycleways are being created with plastic post separators and changes to road markings using paint. They have a pop-up feel to them.

They are faster to roll out than permanent grade-separated cycleways, which is the end goal.

But the way the cycleway network has been rolled out has not been popular with everyone, notably some businesses.

Last year the High Court granted an interim injunction over the Newtown cycleway, halting construction until a full judicial review hearing was heard.

The case was led by a group of Wellington business owners.

Myles Gazley, of Gazley Motors, said they supported cycleways but were deeply concerned about the lack of consultation on such a significant project.

“This is an attempt at change by stealth,” Gazley said at the time.

The case ended up being settled outside court.

More than 400 people signed a petition over the cycleway from the Botanic Garden to the city.

Those who presented the petition to city councillors last year also said they weren’t against cycleways but were concerned about the removal of about 30 short- and medium-term car parks on part of Tinakori Rd.

“There are several businesses along this route that require deliveries to be made and rely on customers being able to park in the street for a short while. Removing this facility will be devastating for them,” they said.

Just last week, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau claimed she was “heckled and booed” by about 100 people at a residents’ association meeting to the point she said “f**k that was rough” on her way out.

People started making statements like “no one supports cycleways”, Whanau claimed.

In response to the award, Whanau said she was excited the city had received global recognition for the way it is delivering cycling infrastructure.

“This endorsement of our rapid rollout approach really puts the spotlight on the huge potential for better urban design and new ways of addressing urgent local and global climate issues.”

Whanau said Wellingtonians asked for action on transport, climate, and housing and in response the council had committed to accelerating and completing the city’s bike network.

“While we are doing what the majority of people have asked for, it was important that we also incorporated a robust way for the public to provide feedback. We have done that and it will lead to further cycling network improvements.”

The $650,000 prize money would be used to progress the idea of a nature-based, off-road bike network developed by a community group called Trails Wellington, Whanau said.

“Improved off-road cycle trails alongside Wellington’s on-road bike network presents a massive opportunity for Wellington to become a world-class destination to experience and enjoy by bike.”



