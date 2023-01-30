Wellington weather: Thick fog disrupts flights

Many flights have been cancelled or delayed due to heavy fog at Wellington Airport. Photo / Supplied

At least seven flights have been cancelled at Wellington Airport this morning and more disruptions are expected, with heavy fog shrouding the Capital.

“Some flights can depart but most arrivals are not expected until later this morning when the fog is due to lift,” the airport said in a statement.

Among the cancelled flights were services from Blenheim, Auckland, Westport, Napier, Tauranga, Picton, Nelson, and Taupo, according to the airport website.

Other flights are showing as having long delays.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said warm air was coming from the north and, as it hit cooler water over Cook Strait, forming fog that is being pushed on to the airport by a light southerly.

The wind direction was expected to shift to the north later this morning and blow away the fog, but the light winds made the situation harder to predict.

“At the moment we are expecting it to push off the airport - but there is a chance it could remain all day.“

An NZME staffer was due to fly from Auckland to Wellington at 9am and went to the airport as his flight was showing as on time - until he checked the Air New Zealand app again at 8.30am.

“When I double-checked the app it said it was cancelled - so that wasn’t terribly helpful.“

Wellington Airport is asking passengers to check for flight delays with their airlines or on its website.







