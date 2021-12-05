Wellington weather: Capital wakes to torrential rain, surface flooding

Surface flooding on State Highway 2. Credit / Debbie Wilson

Wellington commuters should plan ahead as torrential rain drenches the region on Monday.

The capital awoke to a soggy morning, with Wellington, the Tararuas, Kāpiti and Horowhenua all under a heavy rain warning from MetService.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald they had attended some surface flooding in Tawa at around 6.30am, and by 7.30am flooding blocked the left northbound lane just before the Dowse Drive offramp on State Highway 2.

A local traffic update page reports significant traffic queues around the region as a result of the weather, with heavy surface flooding along State Highway 2.

"Southbound from Trentham down through to Silverstream is very heavy. South into Avalon is the back of the queue for the city and it's very slow all the way from there."

Debbie Wilson was driving from Churton Park to the Hutt and told the Herald the poor conditions came "out of the blue".

"All of a sudden [the road] was just three quarters underwater, and guys were out there digging trying to find the drain."

She said on the whole people were driving safely but some were "a bit cranky" and ignoring the signs to drive slowly.

"Most drivers are being careful about it but there were one or two idiots."

SH2 PETONE, NORTHBOUND - FLOODING - 7:20AM

Due to flooding, the left northbound lane is BLOCKED prior to the Dowse Drive off-ramp. Please take extra care and expect DELAYS along this route. ^DL pic.twitter.com/sZZOBezZs2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 5, 2021

Wellington can expect between 60 and 90mm of rain throughout the morning while Kāpiti, Horowhenua and the Tararuas are expected to get a whopping 100 to 120mm.

For Wellington the rain is expected to last until 3pm, while the Kāpiti District can expect it to keep pouring until midnight.

The southerly change came through and dumped more than 25 mm of rain over parts of Wellington in the last hour☔



Take extra care this morning as there may be surface flooding or slips on the road. The Heavy Rain Warning is in force until this afternoon🟠 pic.twitter.com/ltn9Aug3jr — MetService (@MetService) December 5, 2021

MetService warns the heavy rain can be dangerous with the chance of slips, rapid river rises and flooding.

Greytown and the Wairarapa can also expect heavy rain, but not quite to the same extent.