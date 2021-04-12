Wellington water woes: Water main bursts in Molesworth St

A watermain has burst on Molesworth St, which means water to some propertoes will be temporarily turned off. Image / Twitter

A water main has burst in Wellington's Molesworth St, which houses the Ministry of Health and Police National Headquarters.

Wellington Water advised on social media just before 9am that a team was responding to a burst watermain at 69 Molesworth St.

"We are currently isolating the watermain, which will turn water off temporarily to some properties."

The area potentially affected includes the Ministry of Health, the New Zealand Police National Headquarters, and Thorndon New World.

"A water tanker will be set up within the shutdown area to provide water for residents and businesses impacted by the shutdown," Wellington Water said.

"The team will also have bottled water onsite shortly if required at 69 Molesworth Street."

A small section of one lane in Molesworth St will be closed to traffic while remedial work is undertaken.