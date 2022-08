Police were called to the scene about 7.10am today.

Police were called to the scene about 7.10am today.

Emergency services are responding after a possible drowning in Porirua.

Police were called to Titahi Bay Road about 7.10am following a report of someone being seen in the water.

A person was pulled from the water and rescuers started CPR, but the person could not be revived.

Police are making inquiries.