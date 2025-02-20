Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington schools warned after children approached by man with knife

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The incident was at the intersection of Tio Tio Rd and Ferry St in Seatoun.

The incident was at the intersection of Tio Tio Rd and Ferry St in Seatoun.

Schools in Wellington’s eastern suburbs have been warned about a “very scary” incident after an older man took out a knife and pointed it at a group of children.

Parents of students attending Holy Cross School in Miramar recently received a letter about what happened.

“We were made aware of an incident involving students from a nearby school being approached by an older man near the intersection of Tio Tio Road and Ferry Street in Seatoun after school,” principal Tala Moemai said.

“A man, possibly in his 60s, approached a group of students, took a knife out of his pouch and pointed it at them.”

The children did not engage and called the police, Moemai said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This was a very scary incident for those involved and a good reminder for us all to talk with our children about stranger danger.”

Moemai reminded parents to discuss safety procedures with their children and to report any incident immediately to police.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to Tio Tio Rd at 4pm on Monday after reports of a person with a knife.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the person.”

The spokesman said police understood reports like this were alarming for the community.

“We remind everyone that if they are ever in immediate danger, to call 111.”

Seatoun School principal John Western said he alerted the local school community after a family told him about the incident.

“I am aware that police were on the scene quickly, but I have no other information. We take all alleged incidents seriously and endeavour to inform our community to help keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand