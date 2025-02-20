The incident was at the intersection of Tio Tio Rd and Ferry St in Seatoun.

Schools in Wellington’s eastern suburbs have been warned about a “very scary” incident after an older man took out a knife and pointed it at a group of children.

Parents of students attending Holy Cross School in Miramar recently received a letter about what happened.

“We were made aware of an incident involving students from a nearby school being approached by an older man near the intersection of Tio Tio Road and Ferry Street in Seatoun after school,” principal Tala Moemai said.

“A man, possibly in his 60s, approached a group of students, took a knife out of his pouch and pointed it at them.”

The children did not engage and called the police, Moemai said.