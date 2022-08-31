Protester Anthony Woods, not in this photo, said he was defending his friends when he assaulted a police officer at the Wellington protest earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protester Anthony Woods, not in this photo, said he was defending his friends when he assaulted a police officer at the Wellington protest earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A young man who punched a police officer in the face at the Wellington protests earlier this year said he was "defending his wahine toa".

Anthony Sean Woods, 24, was one of around 120 protesters arrested on February 10 when tensions broke out between the group and police working on the front line at the occupation.

He was convicted today in the Wellington District Court on charges of aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer, having earlier pleaded guilty. Woods was sentenced to six months' supervision.

The summary of facts said the offending occurred while police were holding a skirmish line between 9.30am and 11.30am on Thursday, February 10.

The officer was wearing a mask when Woods "reached over two other protesters and ripped the facemask" off him.

While the constable was holding the protest "skirmish", both of his hands were occupied and unable to be used freely, the summary of facts read.

He looked down momentarily, and when he looked up Woods punched him in the left eye socket, causing bruising and swelling.

His lawyer Oliver Neas said his client wasn't at the protests for the cause, but instead to join his friends, becoming a part of a group staying on Parliament grounds.

Neas said Woods and the police officer engaged in a productive restorative justice session between two people who "might have different perspectives".

"[They] really came together to hear what each other had to say," Neas said.

Woods had also self-referred to drug and alcohol counselling.

Judge Andrew Nicholls said Woods had fronted up to the officer and the impact he'd had on the man and his family's life.

The court heard the restorative justice session ended in the officer wishing Woods well and said he didn't think the judge "should put hurdles" in his way.

There are currently a number of people still to be sentenced for their part in the Wellington protests.