Wellington prepares star-studded celebrations for Matariki

Matariki will be celebrated across Wellington.

Wellington is preparing for a star-studded Matariki this weekend with a jam-packed schedule of events and celebrations.

Matariki occurs when the star cluster is made visible mid-winter and heralds the beginning of Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year.

“Matariki” is an abbreviation for “Ngā mata o te ariki o Tāwhirimātea”, or “the eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea” and each of the stars holds a unique purpose.

The weekend will kick off on Thursday evening with Matariki Ahi Kā - a waterfront walk through featuring bold immersive art, fire and exhibitions.

There will be a chance to share kai, and Wellingtonians and visitors are also invited to Hiwa-i-te-rangi: the Wishing Star and Pohutukawa: honouring those who have passed away ceremonies at 8pm each evening.

The Whairepo Lagoon will also be lit by a series of indigenous short films about our ocean, projected on water between 6pm and 9pm Thursday through to Sunday.

It’s all free and will begin at 6pm on Thursday, running through to Sunday evening.

Further from the centre of town, the Botanic Gardens will also participate in the Matariki celebrations with a star search between the July 13 and 20.

Visitors are invited to try and find the ten whetū (stars) painted around the Botanic Gardens, while learning about their significance of them as they wander the stunning garden.

Wellington’s hospitality scene is getting in on the action too with The Taste Matariki Food Trail kicking off on Friday July 15 and running through to Sunday July 16. Different restaurants across the city are hosting special menus for people to come in and try.

The Arborist, St John, Southern Cross and Karaka Café are just some of the eateries hosting the menus all inspired by stars of Matariki and Pohutukawa.

Matariki also coincides with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Going Beyond Trophy Tour which will see the Original Trophy being taken to a range of events across Wellington and Team Base Camp cities, Porirua and Upper Hutt.

At some of these stops there will be special appearances from FIFA legend Carli Lloyd and female football freestyle world champion Lia Lewis

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.



