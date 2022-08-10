He has been missing since yesterday morning. Photo / File

Wellington police are asking people to check their sheds for missing man Brent Falaniko.

Falaniko was last seen yesterday morning near Victor Weggery Reserve in Waikanae Beach. He was wearing dark grey clothing and carrying a blue blanket.

He is described as being of medium build with grey shoulder-length hair and a beard.

Police say it's possible he has sought refuge on someone's property.

LandSAR and police will be assisting in searching for Falaniko today and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen him, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 111 and quote file number 220810/6231.