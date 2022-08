Dontaye. Photo / Supplied

A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in Strathmore, and police are concerned for her welfare.

Dontaye was last seen at home in Strathmore, and could be with a man named Ali.

She may have travelled from Wellington to the Hutt Valley or Kapiti area.

Both police and Dontaye's family are concerned for her welfare, and ask anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 220803/1956.