Police are appealing to the public for information. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wellington police are pleading for information about how a 3-month-old baby was injured so badly he needed to be hospitalised.

The baby was taken to Kenepuru Hospital on December 31 and then quickly transferred to Wellington Hospital where he was found to have non-accidental fractures to nine parts of his body.

Investigations began the following day, but now police are appealing to the public for answers.

Wellington Child Protection Team detective senior sergeant Rebecca Cotton said the incident is “incredibly traumatic”.

“If anyone in Titahi Bay, or the wider community, has seen or heard anything that may assist our inquiries, please get in touch.”

The now 6-month-old baby is in the care of extended family.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and referencing file number 230101/2117, or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.