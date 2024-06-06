Police are warning of traffic disruption tomorrow morning between Wainuiomata and Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police say they will not tolerate any unlawful behaviour as Mongrel Mob gang members gather for a funeral in the lower North Island.

Wellington motorists are also being warned to expect traffic disruption tomorrow morning as the procession makes its way from Lower Hutt to Porirua.

Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Simon de Wit says the funeral is due to take place in Wainuiomata tonight, with a procession to Whenua Tapu in Porirua tomorrow.

He says police will have a visible presence in Wainuiomata and will monitor the procession.

“There is likely to be some traffic disruption across Saturday morning between Wainuiomata, State Highway 58, and Porirua, and motorists are advised to expect some delays”, de Wit said.

“Unlawful activity will not be tolerated and any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

If people are concerned for their safety, or witness illegal behaviour happening, de Wit said they should call 111 immediately.

He said to report or send in any footage of the unlawful behaviour, people can file a report online or call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week an estimated 1000 gang members gathered in Hawke’s Bay for the tangi for Mongrel Mob veteran leader Sonny Smith.

Police had about 80 officers from Hawke’s Bay and other districts “working on the ground”, assisted by the police Eagle helicopter.

Extra police were sent to Hawke's Bay to monitor the tangi for Mongrel Mob veteran leader Sonny Smith on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Herald reported it understood Smith was being interred in a purpose-built mausoleum at Te Tapairu Marae, along with his treasured Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Eastern Police District commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said there had been no significant issues.

She said several officers undertook liaison with the whānau to understand timings and movements of mourners, and a significant amount of reassurance work had been carried out by police who had been visiting local businesses and speaking to members of the community ahead of the tangi.

There had also been other “pro-active activity”, including road policing checkpoints and approximately 200 traffic stops, leading to a small number of arrests over the week, but these did not relate to the tangi “directly” and were rather for offending such as breach of bail conditions, Park said.

A large Mongrel Mob procession in Central Hawke's Bay as part of Sonny Smith's tangi. Photo / NZME

On Monday night, police reported a man had been formally warned by police after pointing a laser at the police Eagle helicopter from an address in Hastings, about 40km north of Waipawa.

“Eagle’s onboard technology was able to clearly capture the person in the act, and instantly identified the address,” police said.

“Eagle then monitored the person until ground units arrived.

“Officers spoke to the person and issued him with a formal warning.”

The Police Eagle helicopter. Photo / File

Police said lasering any aircraft in flight was “extremely dangerous” and put lives at risk.

Police investigated every single lasering incident and would not hesitate to lay charges where appropriate.

Police did not specify if the person involved in the laser incident had any relationship with the Mongrel Mob.



