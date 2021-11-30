Wellington police hunt for three dangerous drivers spotted tailgating through Upper Hutt

Police are seeking any footage of the dangerous driving. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating the "incomprehensible" driving of three people who were spotted tailgating each other around Upper Hutt.

Sergeant Malcolm Lindsay says it's "hard to believe" no one was injured as the blue Nissan sedan, grey Mazda Atenza and black Ford Mondeo chased each other throughout the area on Tuesday afternoon.

"The drivers were seen to mount footpaths, narrowly missing pedestrians, and later colliding with two vehicles near McDonald's on Fergusson Drive."

Lindsay says police are thankful to the people who reported the dangerous driving to them and are now following strong lines of inquiry.

They are still searching for dashcam or cellphone footage of the incident which could help the investigation and ask anyone with video to call them on 105 and quote file number 211130/3669.