Wellington police give further details about man they fatally shot in Newlands

Armed police at the Kingsbridge Pl cordon last night. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington police say they will provide further details about a man they shot and killed in Newlands following a family harm incident.

A police spokesperson told the Herald there will be a stand-up at some point today regarding the shooting.

Police were called to Kingsbridge Pl yesterday afternoon following a family harm incident, where a man was attempting to barricade himself inside a house with his female victim.

The man threatened police, and in return they fired several shots at him, casing critical injuries.

He was immediately given medical attention but died shortly after he was shot.

His female victim had non-life threatening injuries, and a youth at the property was physically unharmed.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Newlands community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," Inspector Tracey Thompson, Acting Wellington District Commander, said yesterday.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and make inquiries."

After the shooting yesterday, several patched King Cobras gang members approached police aggressively at the cordon blocking access to the address where the fatal shooting occurred.

Newlands resident Amy Merrin, who lives near where the incident happened, said she heard at least five gunshots, one after the other, around 3.50pm.

"Very clear and loud," she said.

Jaume Benson-Guiu, who lives two streets away from where the incident happened, said the sound of the gunshots was "shocking and so loud".

"First, it didn't really click... At first, I thought it could be gunshots, but I almost didn't accept that in mind. Then (I thought) it must be with all the police cars coming through."