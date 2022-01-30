The man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning. Photo / File

A musician accused of a raft of sexual offenses appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning.

The 24-year-old, whose name is suppressed, is accused of indecently assaulting and raping five different women over a period of three years.

He faces five charges of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one of having an unlawful sexual connection.

The man has defended the charges since January last year.

He appeared before Judge Peter Hobbs for a pre-trial hearing and will reappear for callover on March 8.

The man's charges relate to Operation Emerald, and the ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington launched by police in October 2020.



If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (Available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

• Wellington HELP has a 24/7 helpline for people who need to speak to someone immediately. You can call 04 801 6655 and push 0 at the menu.