Wellington MPs meet with police following rally against sexual violence in the Capital

Hundreds met to protest against violence in the capital last week. Photo / Katie Harris

Hundreds met to protest against violence in the capital last week. Photo / Katie Harris

A week on from Wellington's #LetUsLive rally, Wellington MPs say they have met with police to discuss ways to assist with solving violence in the capital.

Hundreds took to Courtenay place last Wednesday to rally for a city free of sexual violence after swathes of recent reports highlighting the issue of safety in the city.

Wellington Central Labour MP Grant Robertson told the Herald it should be the right of every Wellingtonian to feel safe but he said, sadly, the issue of violence had been a feature in society for a very long time.

He met with police last week to talk through their approach and to offer support where he could, he said they have also increased resources to provide more frontline staff.

Robertson said he had been working with groups across the community in Wellington for many years, and in recent times he said he had been supporting the City Council, the hospitality industry and police to make a plan for city safety.

"I am also working with my ministerial colleagues to ensure those who live in the central city have the support that they need from agencies like MSD and Kainga Ora, and NGOs such as DCM."

Grant Robertson says his door is always open to speak to residents. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier this month The Herald revealed the number of sexual assaults in Wellington had increased by nearly 50 per cent in the past five years.

As a local MP, Robertson said his door is open to anyone or group who wants to discuss and work on safety issues.

"I attended the rally last week, and I congratulate the organisers and am ready to support them in their future work."

One of the rally organisers said there had been a noticeable silence from MPs in Wellington, with only Marama Davidson, who spoke at the event, getting in touch.

However, Kate Aschoff said they had good faith that work from MPs was happening behind the scenes.

"We need it now and people need to see it now, people want to consult on it and be a part of it."

Wellington National list MP Nicola Willis has been vocal about street safety in the capital and has met with Police to find out what resources are needed to do preventative policing.

The MP told the Herald she had been copied into correspondence from members of the public and Robertson about safety going downhill in Wellington.

"From Wellingtonians who look at what's happening in emergency housing and say please could the government do more to support the people living in these conditions, who clearly in some cases need better access to services, and who are being asked to move for longer and longer periods and accommodation that's simply not suitable."

Two nights ago multiple women posted on Vic Deals about alleged incidents of assault and harassment happening around Courtenay Place.

A 38-year-old man was been taken into custody for disorderly behaviour after police received a call at 2.50am from a person on Courtenay Place.

The person who contacted police believed the man was responsible for an assault that was posted on Facebook.

Earlier that night a woman posted on the Facebook page Vic Deals alleging a man sat next to her, felt up her leg and masturbated.

Nicola Willis no longer considers the city as safe. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Willis has written to the Ministry of Social Development, Corrections and Kainga Ora to ask about the increase in social housing in the CBD and what support is in place to support the residents.

Next month she is also planning on holding a public meeting to hear from Wellingtonians about the issues they're facing.

Aschoff was proud of the turnout at the rally and believed those who came left with a sense of hope for the city.

They said it showed that the fear people were feeling was not isolated and change is coming.