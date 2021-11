The left lane is blocked due to a crash near the intersection with Major Dr. Photo / NZTA

Lower Hutt motorists are being asked to avoid State Highway 2 as the motorway is down to one northbound lane as emergency services attend a crash near the intersection with Major Drive, Kelson.

A police spokesperson said the crash involves one car and a pedestrian.

SH2 is currently down to one lane and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.