Wellington mayor proposes privatising central library

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's mayor is proposing to privatise part of the city's central library, which has shocked some councillors around the table.

City councillors are today debating the mayor's proposed Long Term Plan, which outlines the city's budget for the next 10 years.

But Andy Foster has 11 last-minute changes on the cards after publicly introducing his budget one week ago.

The capital is facing cost pressures including ageing water pipes, insurance hikes, seismic issues, transport plans, Covid-19 and the council's social housing portfolio.

Foster said it was by far the most challenging budget he has seen.

The forecast rates increase for the incoming year is 14 per cent. There is also the option for the rates to go as high as 17 per cent, if there is an appetite from the public to pay off debt faster.

Last year, Wellington City councillors agreed to effectively rule out privatising the central library.

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In response to concerns the library would be privatised, Foster said at the time: "We are not going down that track as far as I can see and I don't think there is any appetite in council to do that."

Foster has flip-flopped on that sentiment today.

He told councillors they needed to "think creatively" about how the library is funded, while keeping their borrowing-to-income ratio below the proposed 225 per cent, and reopening the building in a timely manner.

The library was abruptly closed after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake due to seismic concerns.

The mayor's preferred proposal is a shared ownership model where the council fronts the capital cost for community parts of the building and the private sector for commercial spaces.

Last year, councillors agreed to strengthen the building at a cost of up to $179 million.

But today Foster said mounting cost pressures on the council means the current funding arrangement will blow the lid on a proposed 225 per cent borrowing-to-income ratio, which is already an increase from 175 per cent.

Libraries portfolio leader councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the council has spent thousands of dollars consulting the public before making the decision the library should remain in public ownership, be strengthened and opened.

"We need to respect that process and decision and get on with the work needed. Selling the public library building is not the answer."

Fitzsimons said public-private partnerships may be appropriate for other buildings in Te Ngākau Civic Square but not the library.

Raising the council's debt ceiling

Last year the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency hiked the debt cap for local council borrowers to 300 per cent of revenue until 2022.

WCC officers have advised a 225 per cent debt ceiling is the most prudent for the council, to allow for headroom in the future.

This accounts for the "unknowns" like infrastructure costs associated with growth, climate change adaptation and mitigation, or an earthquake.

But the council still has known costs on its plate that is yet to account for.

Wellington City councillors are debating the Mayor's budget today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This includes $150m to process sludge and $400m to get the council's social housing stock up to scratch.

If the council can't get a deal for sludge off its balance sheet and discussions with the Government are fruitless on social housing, the debt ceiling might have to be raised anyway.

The difference between a 225 per cent and 250 per cent debt limit would free up about a billion dollars over a 10-year period, according to officer advice.

Sludge and social housing costs alone would soak up half of that.