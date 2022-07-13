Wellington mayor Andy Foster's luggage lost on way to Canberra

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andy Foster has touched down in Canberra for his first overseas trip as Wellington mayor since Covid-19, but his luggage has been lost on the way.

Foster landed in Sydney yesterday on an Air New Zealand flight only to find his luggage hadn't arrived.

Speaking to the Herald from Canberra this morning, Foster said it still hasn't shown up on day two of his five-day trip.

"We might be having to take a shopping trip at lunchtime I think."

The mayor, who is a keen runner, was looking forward to a morning jog in Wellington's sister city, but unfortunately his activewear is in his lost suitcase.

He joins many other travellers across the globe caught up in airport chaos.

"I've heard lots of stories from people about bookings getting mixed up, luggage getting lost, flights not happening," Foster said.

Foster has a packed schedule for his trip after first meeting New Zealand High Commissioner to Australia Annette King yesterday.

He was also due to meet ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, but he has recently tested positive for the virus.

Today, he has several meetings including with Transport Canberra, the Canberra Tourism Board, and the Canberra Business Chamber.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster is visiting Canberra this week. Photo / Mike Scott

Foster said over the past couple of years he had maintained overseas relationship via a "substantial" number of Zoom conversations.

"We've hosted Canberra twice in that time. They've managed to sneak through the doors when they've opened before promptly closing again, but we haven't managed to get back the other way.

"It feels slightly strange actually to be out of New Zealand in any way shape or form at the moment. Wellington is a proudly international city."

Foster has faced criticism for planning the overseas trip so close to local body elections.

Candidate nominations open tomorrow, three months before election day itself.

Councillor Nicola Young said the trip was a good idea, but it should take place after the election.

She said there was no point in building a relationship with someone who could soon be voted out.

"It's all about relationship building, and we don't know who is going to be the mayor after the elections.

"It's not a great deal of money, apparently it's $4500, but that's one person's rates bill for the year. It might be seen to be being a bit mean, but it's a matter of principle. I treat ratepayers' money as carefully, if not more carefully, than if it was my own."

But Foster said the trip was a chance to re-engage the important sister city relationship, which was the mayor's responsibility irrespective of who held office.

He pointed out a previous trip to Canberra last year, which councillors had approved, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Foster is due to fly back to New Zealand on Sunday.