Speaking to the Herald about the decision, and his reflections on the sector’s recent woes, Boote said he feels a combination of sadness and frustration, alongside accomplishment and relief to be shutting down Daisy’s.
The public sector job cuts initially prompted an unexpected spike in business, with Boote saying they received “a significant number of bookings” for workplace farewell dinners for public servants losing their jobs.
And then there’s what Boote calls “an inconvenient truth” that restaurants are “severely under-priced”.
It’s a struggle he believes is a key driver for why many operators don’t last in the industry, saying turnover in hospitality is “shocking”, and the lifestyle often isn’t healthy in the long term.
“I do think that mental toll, which is something that hasn’t been recognised well in the past, plays a big role in that.
“It’s pretty sad when I’m talking about a 10-year-old restaurant being a veteran in the scene.
“Throughout my career it wasn’t unusual to work 100-hour weeks, you give everything to produce a great product for people and over time that product has been devalued [...] The mental burden just isn’t worth it at some points.”
Since announcing Daisy’s closure, Boote said he’s had a surge in positive messages from patrons.
He said they’ve seen more bookings in the past month than for a long time, and said while it’s heart-warming, there is a frustration that “it takes closing to fill up your seats”.
“I think that’s a message to people to get out and support the business that you want to be around in the long term,” he said.
