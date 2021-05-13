Wellington flatmates arrive home to 'steaming pile of poo' in living room

The flatmates got home from a night out to find someone had pooped in their living room. Photo / 123rf

A group of flatmates in Wellington arrived home late last night to what one of them described as a "steaming pile of poo" in the middle of the living room.

The person responsible is thought to be "someone random", perhaps a drunken passerby who decided the central Wellington flat was the right spot for a bowel movement.

One of the people who lives in the flat posted on local Facebook group Vic Deals about the deposit, much to the amusement of other Wellingtonians, who found the bizarre pile entertaining.

The man said the group returned home from a night out about 1am- and spotted the poo in the room.

"None of us saw it because our flatmate's friends cleaned most of it as soon as they saw it but we were told about it this morning and saw the stain."

Hugo provided the Herald with a photo of the stain which, fair warning, is below.

"Initially we were laughing about it but the more you think about it the weirder the whole situation seems," he added.

His flatmates and flatmates' friends all deny they had anything to do with the stain, so Hugo says it remains a mystery.

"I hope it wasn't one of them but you never know," he said, about his flatmates and friends. "Does make more sense that it wasn't a break-in but I just can't see anyone in their right mind doing that," he added.

"We have absolutely zero clue, which is what makes it so weird."

Hugo says he is still "Struggling to wrap [his] head around" this "really odd situation".

The Wellingtonian says nothing was missing or out of place in the central Wellington flat, "almost as though there was a phantom s***ter".

"It's all cleaned up now but it really does beg the question: who s**t on our floor and why?"