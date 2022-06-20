As hospitals experience "extreme pressure" with "abnormally high" patient presentations, NZ Nurses Organisation co-president Kerri Nuku calls on the Government to act. Video / NZ Herald

By Rosie Gordon of RNZ

Hundreds of people waiting for planned surgeries in Wellington and the Hutt Valley will have to wait even longer.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs are deferring the vast majority of planned care for another four weeks as both hospitals struggle with demand and never-before-seen staff absences.

A letter sent to clinical staff and obtained by RNZ shows the recent deferral is an extension to an earlier cutback in planned services that ran for two weeks due to unprecedented staff absences, coupled with a "very high level of vacancies" and exacerbated by high demand and winter illness.

"There has been no change to the challenges our services are facing and [we] do not expect them to abate for the foreseeable future," the letter, signed by DHB chief medical officer John Tait and director provider services Joy Farley, said.

Over the next four weeks, the DHBs will defer the vast majority of planned care where it's safe to do so. The DHBs say non-deferrable care - like cancer and paediatric care - will continue as normal.

Both DHBs declined an interview and would not say how many procedures would be impacted.

Wellington-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Peter Devane estimates around 150 orthopedic patients will miss out on surgery with no planned care over the next four weeks.

"I don't like it, but no one wants to do this. I know all the management and they are as unhappy as we are but it's something that's been forced on us because there are simply no nurses to look after the patients," he said.

"If I did a hip replacement tomorrow there wouldn't be any nurses on the ward that could look after them."

Devane said the problem was a result of years of under-resourcing which has come to a head because of Covid-19.

Junior doctors in the Wellington region were anxious and under pressure as hospitals struggled with demand, Resident Doctor's Association national secretary Dr Deborah Powell said.

There were not enough staff to deal with both acute and planned care, making it tough for doctors, she said.

"The whole situation is extremely concerning. I mean Hutt slightly more so than Capital and Coast, they are having more difficulty meeting demand.

"[Doctors] are tired, there are no two ways about it, they're anxious. No one wants to make a mistake."