Wellington councillor goes to police over online death threat

Wellington City councillor Rebecca Matthews. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillor Rebecca Matthews has filed a complaint with police after she received a death threat online.

"It was just very creepy, I'm used to getting tough comments but threats of violence, that's another level. It's scary", Matthews told the Herald.

The comment was made via Twitter after Matthews retweeted a post by the New Zealand Police.

She criticised Police by saying: "You know what's great? Getting a warrant before a search."

In reply, a member of the public allegedly threatened to shoot Matthews and referred to her in a derogatory way.

Matthews has since filed a complaint with Police and Twitter, and it appears the social media giant has removed the comment for violating its rules.

"We want to be accountable and available to the public, but nobody deserves to be threatened," Matthews said.

The councillor has also contacted who she believes to be the person's employer and has informed a senior manager at Wellington City Council.

Matthews said she thought the level of vitriol could be more extreme towards female politicians.