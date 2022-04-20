Otis was diagnosed in February, and is now undergoing chemotherapy. Photo / Supplied

The Wellington community has rallied behind a mother determined to find a cure for her son's rare cancer by donating thousands of dollars in gifts for a luxury gala night.

Rachel Rasch's 15-year-old son Otis was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT) in February. The cancer was a shock diagnosis, given DSRCT has had fewer than 200 cases since its discovery in 1989.

Since his diagnosis, Otis has started chemotherapy to shrink his tumours, in the hope he will be eligible for HIPEC surgery – a procedure which would see his abdomen cut open, and warm radiation poured through the cavity.

"There has been some success with it overseas, meaning they're still alive today, five years down the line," Rasch said.

She says Otis is responding to the treatment like an absolute champion.

"One of my biggest fears was watching him get sick from chemo because he had no symptoms – but on paper, he was gravely ill. But he's now had three cycles of chemo and he's had no illness, no nausea, no vomiting no loss of appetite – in fact, he's eating continuously which is great."

Otis in hospital. Photo / Supplied

If he responds well to chemo, he'll undergo a debulking surgery to remove his largest tumours, and from there he can be assessed for HIPEC – but this surgery doesn't come cheap.

However, the Wellington community has rallied to support Otis and his family by helping Rasch create a night to remember.

Rasch is holding a gala with live comedy, music and auctions – with some seriously luxurious gifts.

"Someone's donated a jetski, there's dinner vouchers, jewellery, there's skis, luxury holidays," she said.

There's artwork by Otis Frizzell up for grabs, as well as much more.

It will be hosted by comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i and Masterchef judge Monica Galetti will make an appearance too – with signed chefs' jackets and more to auction off.

The gala will be held at Scots College – but it's been so popular, all in-person tickets have already sold out. However, anyone wanting to get behind the cause from home can do so by buying a ticket and tuning in to the livestream.

Rasch says the support has been incredible.

"We've just had so many people donate things, that we just don't know what to do with it!"

One of the families behind the cause is the Gazleys who have donated a luxury weekend away in the Wairarapa, and a ride in a $50,000 car.

The Gazleys know exactly what Rachel is going through - their 15-year-old daughter Jemima was diagnosed with brain cancer in February last year, and died in October.



In the weeks before her death, Jemima dedicated herself to raising money for a cure for DIPG – the rare form of brain cancer she was diagnosed with in February 2021.

Her story captured the hearts of New Zealanders, and she was posthumously bestowed the Herald's 2021 Our Heroes award for her selfless campaign.

Rachel had followed Jemima's story since her diagnosis was made public, and when Otis was diagnosed just four months after Jemima died, she reached out to the Gazley family for support navigating the new world she found her family in.

"Since then, I've talked to them almost every day...It's surprising how cancer becomes the new normal and you just adapt."