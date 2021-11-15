Wellington City reaches 90 percent double-vaccinated

Wellington City is now 90 percent double vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo / 123rf

The Capital and Coast District Health Board says the capital hit the milestone yesterday.

The DHB also covers Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast, and is sitting at 86 percent of those eligible doubled dosed for the entire region.

The post congratulated the city's vaccination teams "working so hard to make this goal a reality", as well as everyone who has had their vaccinations.

"Even though we are celebrating, the work continues.

"If you want to be vaccinated or have questions, head to to find your closest clinic or pop-up event."