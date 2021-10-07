Wellington City councillor resigns after health scare

Wellington City councillor Malcolm Sparrow. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington city councillor Malcolm Sparrow will be resigning from his role after a health scare.

In a letter to the council's mayor and chief executive, which Sparrow sent the contents of to his colleagues, he said his resignation would be effective from 5pm on Monday.

"I very much regret having to do so at this time but a recent health scare has driven me to make my health a top priority," Sparrow said

"This term in office has been a challenging and disappointing one, and I have been weighing up my options for a considerable time.

"A medical event earlier this week confirmed for me that I needed to remove the stress from my life in the interest of my health. I am also concerned that I am no longer able to continue making as effective a contribution as I believe I made in my first two terms as councillor."

Sparrow's resignation comes less than a year out from the 2022 local body elections, meaning there is no statutory requirement for the council to hold a byelection.

He said it has been a pleasure serving the community as a councillor and he was grateful for having had the opportunity over the past eight years.

"For those who have backed me along the way, I am sorry to not see things through. For my family and myself it is the right decision."

Sparrow is a third term councillor and represents the Takapu/Northern ward, after previously holding the position of chairman of the Tawa Community Board.

He is currently chairman of the city council's Regulatory Processes committee.