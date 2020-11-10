Wellington City Council to vote on Shelly Bay land deal

An artist's impression of an aerial view of the proposed development of Shelly Bay. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City councillors will today vote on one of the most contentious land deals they'll ever be presented with.

The decision is on whether to sell and lease a small piece of land the council owns at Shelly Bay.

A resource consent for a proposed development there, including 350 new homes, actually already banks on having the council-owned land.

This is because councillors have voted once before on what to do with their land back in 2017. They voted in favour of the sale and lease, giving the council's chief executive power to sign off the final deal.

But that power was re-directed back to council due to high public interest in the case and subsequent court action.

The multi-million-dollar development at Shelly Bay was originally pitched as a partnership between the Wellington Company and The Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust.

The trust's board is made up of elected members representing Taranaki Whānui.

The iwi purchased land at Shelly Bay with more than half of its Treaty of Waitangi settlement money.

This has now been sold on to developer Ian Cassels, the majority done so at a fraction of the cost.

An artist's impression of what Shelly Bay South will look like. Photo / Supplied

Shelly Bay South as it is now. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A group within Taranaki Whanui, called Mau Whenua, has lodged court action over the sale alleging the deal failed to get the necessary support from 75 per cent of iwi members to go ahead.

With case yet to be heard by the courts, but a resource consent for development granted more than a year ago, Wellington City Council has negotiated a loophole for itself.

Officers have ensured the Key Commercial Terms nutted out ahead of the vote to sell and lease council land will protect the city council's position going forward.

If Mau Whenua's claim is successful, or any other litigation relating to the acquisition of land by the developer for that matter, the council can get the land back.

Property developer Ian Cassels. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If its land has already been sold and leased before any substantive development being done on it, then the council can require the developer to return the land at the same value it was initially paid for.

If substantive development has already occurred, but before practical completion of the development set out in the resource consent, the council can require the developer to return the land and its improvements at the then market value.

In the event council votes against the sale and lease, the developer could apply for a variation of the current resource consent allowing development to proceed on the privately owned land only.

A full council meeting on the matter starts at 1.30pm.