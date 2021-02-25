Wellington City Council confirms appointment of independent review and it's scope

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council Mayor Andy Foster has confirmed that Peter Winder will undertake the Independent Review of the Governance Body at Wellington City Council.

Yesterday, Mayor Andy Foster announced the independent review, saying the public's belief in elected members has been shaken and eroded.

In a statement, Foster said Winder had a significant track record in governance and last year chaired the Review and Observer Team established by Tauranga City Council to address elected member relationship issues.

"I have every confidence Mr Winder's findings will be impartial and set in place a pathway for improved governance and better outcomes for Wellington City," said Foster.

Earlier today Councillor Jill Day emailed Foster and all councillors, raising concerns that he did not intend to involve all elected members in decisions around the review and its terms of reference.

"I think that it is unlikely that this approach will lead to the kind of improvement that the city needs to see in our governance," she said.

She suggested asking Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) to undertake or commission the review.

The review will examine information pertaining to council decision-making, examine material that provides insights into the nature of the issues that the Council is facing and observe the governance practice of the elected Council.

Also in the review's scope is undertaking face-to-face meetings with all elected members and key people, as well as observing the principles of natural justice with respect to any report it produces.

It will report as the reviewer considers necessary to identify or describe the governance problems faced by the council and the factors or behaviours that contribute to them.

The report will provide a recommended action plan to allow the Council to take proactive steps to ensure it meets expectations to be a high-performing council as soon as practicable.

Winder's report will be made public and any relevant recommendations related to governance policy and practices will be reported through the Strategy and Policy Committee.