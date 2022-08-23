A ticket for being in a bus lane when you should not be is $150. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A ticket for being in a bus lane when you should not be is $150. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council will not enforce any penalties issued to vehicles driving in the bus lane between Hall St and 20 Riddiford St (across from Wellington Hospital) and be refunding those who have already paid fines in the period from July 11 to August 16, 2022.

During this time, 1544 tickets for using the bus lane were issued, totalling approximately $231,000. A ticket for being in a bus lane when you should not be is $150.

The Wellington City Council claimed that this was the result of complaints that the new road layout was confusing and that the signage alerting people to the changes was insufficient.

"We will refund anyone who has paid their infringement already. This will happen over the next four weeks," they confirmed in a statement.

The Wellington City Council highlighted the signage about the new bus lane did meet legal and safety requirements, however.

"The bus lane signage meets legal requirements outlined in the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Manual of Traffic Signs and Markings guidance and was installed on 02 June 2022"

Of the 1544 tickets, 320 tickets have been appealed, however, these tickets will now be cancelled. Also, 350 tickets, totalling $52,500, have already been paid and will be refunded. No tickets were issued for people obstructing the cycle lane, but warnings were issued for the first four weeks.

The City Council's Chief Planning Officer, Liam Hodgetts, said they are contacting anyone who received or paid an infringement for using the bus lane.

"We acknowledge that changes of this nature are big for everyday users of the road, and it takes time for people to familiarise themselves with the new roading layout. If the changes are approved, we will have a two-week period of issuing warnings before any tickets are issued."

"To continue to keep people safe on this route, we will be monitoring and responding to any issues that arise, including possible infringements and towing of parked vehicles obstructing the bike lane."