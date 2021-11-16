Wellington City Council asks Shelly Bay land occupation to move by 6pm

Shelly Bay, Miramar, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is closing the public space at Shelly Bay from 6pm today and has asked protesters there to move.

It's been occupied by Mau Whenua for a year. The group claims the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust went against the will of its people when it sold its land for development and that the deal was done in secret.

Last week Shelly Bay Ltd served the occupants with a notice to leave the site within seven days.

But on Monday the occupation remained, despite it being a week since the notice was issued.

Mau Whenua's message was clear: "We won't be going anywhere".

Now, the council says it will be closing the public space at Shelly Bay because of the health and safety risks, including imminent construction on the developer's adjoining land and asbestos risk on council land.

The council has received a new report from Fibresafe showing an increased level of asbestos contamination in recent soil samples around its buildings. Three levels exceed the current guidelines.

This is likely to spread further as the buildings continue to deteriorate, posing a health and safety risk for people staying in or visiting the area.

Shelly Bay Rd will remain open.

The report was shared with Mau Whenua on Friday and the council met the group yesterday to get their feedback on the proposal to close the site.

In acknowledgement of the protesters' rights under the Bill of Rights Act, the council has ask they move to a new site at Shelly Bay.



Reports this morning said motorists were being stopped about 8am by four or five occupiers who had coned off the road and were asking whether motorists were stopping at the occupation or continuing through.

By 9.30am a dozen Māori Wardens were at Shelly Bay after being called in.

A police car was also seen in the area.

A police spokesperson said police were aware of the notice and were engaging with the relevant parties.