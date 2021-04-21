Wellington bus strike likely to disrupt Friday travel

Some Wellington bus services will be affected by strike action on Friday. Photo / 123rf

Some Wellington bus services will be affected by strike action on Friday. Photo / 123rf

Disruption on the road is expected on the eve of a long weekend, as Wellington bus drivers plan strike action.

Wellington bus drivers will be on strike for 24 hours, from 4am on Friday, the Tramways Union has advised, affecting 26 bus services in the capital.

The NZ Bus routes affected by the strike on Friday are: 2, 3, 21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

The Tramways Union issued the notice early on Thursday morning, giving a notice period of 25 hours.

Last week union members voted in favour of strike action following what they said was a breakdown in pay negotiations with NZ Bus.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said they were working with the Tramways Union and NZ Bus to resume negotiations.

"Both parties are working with us regarding our offer of mediation and we hope that this action will bring them closer together and towards a satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and cancellations for passengers.

"Until the parties come to a resolution, passengers are our main priority and we have a full range of communications across all our channels to let passengers know which routes will be affected."

Bus services affected would be those provided by Wellington City Transport Ltd and Cityline NZ from the Kilbirnie, Karori, Kaiwharawhara and Eastbourne depots.

Gallacher said the strike would only relate to the specified NZ Bus routes.

"The majority of our services around the region will continue, unaffected. But it will have a significant impact on passengers in Wellington City."

Passengers could also stay up to date through the Metlink website and app.

More than 250 services were cancelled Wednesday last week as drivers attended a stop-work meeting to consider the company's pay offer, where they voted through a secret ballot in favour of industrial action.

It's understood NZ Bus wants to move Wellington drivers to a collective agreement similar to its Auckland ones where the base rate is higher but trade-offs are made like lower penal rates.

An NZ Bus spokesperson said they were "very disappointed" at the news of the strike and that "drivers and passengers would lose out as a result".

They were assessing the industrial action and what it would mean for their services.

"We believe we have made a good offer which would see our drivers remain the highest paid in the industry, but after eight months of bargaining, the union has refused to move at all," the spokesperson said.

"The offer would provide full-time employment for all our drivers and allow us to recruit new full-time drivers to solve the driver shortage in Wellington."