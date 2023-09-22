Police rushed to Kilbirnie where they arrested man with toy gun. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man holding a toy gun has been arrested by armed police in front of multiple witnesses in Wellington.

Police said they had taken a man into custody following reports of someone with a firearm at a supermarket in Kilbirnie.

“Police have located a toy gun,” police said.

A witness told the Herald five police officers “came out of nowhere” with tasers and guns aimed at the man, who then pulled a gun out of his waistband.

Officers got the gun off the man, placed it on a nearby bench and then arrested him, the witness said.

He said the incident happened outside the Kilbirnie Recreation Centre and police are still on the scene.