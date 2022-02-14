'Well-involved' house fire in Auckland's Massey

Emergency services received reports of a house fire at about 9.20pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are currently battling a "well-involved" house fire at a property in Auckland's Massey.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said emergency services received reports of a house fire at about 9.20pm on Monday night.

"On arrival the house was well-involved," she said.

There are currently four fire trucks on the scene including a fire investigator.

The spokeswoman said the fire is now under control.