Footage of a car fully ablaze on State Highway 29 this morning. Video / Supplied

A car fire has been extinguished on State Highway 29 on the Kaimai Range.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a “well-involved” car on fire just after 8am.

Two fire appliances and a water tanker were called, but the water tanker was stood down.

The fire had spread to nearby vegetation, the spokesman said.

Police were also notified and traffic management was in place.

A police spokeswoman said it did not appear anyone was in the vehicle.

Delays were expected.





More to come.