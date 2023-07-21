After the North Island was battered by wind and rain on Friday, the severe weather is beginning to make its way to the South Island over the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

After severe weather wreaked havoc across the North Island yesterday, the South Island is being advised to brace for impact as it makes its way down the country.

MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings and watches as a slow-moving low over northern New Zealand is forecast to move slowly southeast over the weekend.

Fronts associated with this low are forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the country. MetService advises people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made.

🌧 Heavy rain eases today for the Coromandel, but continues for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne into the morning before spreading south



💨 Strong southeasterlies for the North Island and upper South Island ease tomorrow morning



An overnight orange heavy rain warning was in place for Tairawhiti/Gisborne and will remain in place until 6am today.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Eastern Marlborough south of Ward, and Canterbury about and north of Cheviot for 24 hours from 6am today as well as Canterbury south of Cheviot for 24 hours from 6pm today.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Strong wind watches have also been issued for the Bay of Plenty area southeast of Whakatāne until 6am today and Marlborough, Nelson/Tasman, Buller, and Westland north of Harihari until 9am.

Southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Furthermore, road snowfall warnings are also in place for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73) throughout the weekend.

Commuters can expect from one to 15cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says driving on roads that are exposed to snow and ice can be treacherous, so slow down and drive to the conditions, not the allowable/legal speed limit.

“Be sure to increase the following distance between you and the vehicle ahead”.

Here's a look at the serpentine tropical moisture plume headed for the eastern South Island this weekend 🐍



National Institute of Water and Atmospheric (Niwa) Research has warned the Canterbury region to expect heavy rain throughout the weekend with a chance of flooding.

“Parts of the region may receive a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours,” Niwa says.

Weather wreaks havoc across the country on Friday

More than 10,000 people at the bottom of the North Island were without power yesterday, while flooding and slips inundated state highways, the Coromandel Peninsula and west Auckland neighbourhoods.

At lunchtime yesterday, Waka Kotahi NZTA said flooding had covered State Highway 16 south of Helensville.

Parts of SH25, between Manaia and Te Kouma, and near Ruamahunga were closed by a slip, while another section near Whitianga was closed due to flooding.

Power cuts occurred in the Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Manawatū districts, with lines company Electra saying trees falling on to power lines was the main concern. Lines also came down in the town of Shannon.

West Auckland is Flooding (WAIF) spokesman Lyall Carter said he had heard of homes flooding at Ranui, Swanson and Henderson.

“These are homes that are susceptible to flooding and have been flooded multiple times,” Carter told the Herald yesterday.

The Coromandel Peninsula area was also facing flooding and slip damage to roads following a wet and windy Thursday night. Two people were rescued from floodwaters in the region, while 5000 properties were left without power.

In Thames, Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just after 4am on Friday of a car needing assistance, and helped pull a vehicle out of danger from the water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd.

Further south yesterday it was wind that was wreaking havoc, with trucks being blown over, trees downed and a plane being flipped.

Both State Highway 56 and 57 through the Manawatū District were closed after trucks rolled in two separate weather-related incidents.

At Kāpiti Airport, a small two-seater plane was flipped upside down by the whirling winds.

A Kapiti Aero Club spokesperson said a derelict plane had been “picked up by the wind”.