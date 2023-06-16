Heavy rain watches are in place for some eastern parts of the North and South Islands throughout the weekend. Photo / Alex Cairns

Heavy rain watches are in place for some eastern parts of the North and South Islands throughout the weekend. Photo / Alex Cairns

Wet weather has made a return to New Zealand as northern and eastern parts of the North and South Island are advised to whip out their umbrellas this weekend.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Great Barrier Island and eastern Marlborough throughout the weekend.

There is a moderate to high confidence that rainfall amounts will approach warning criteria in these areas and thunderstorms are possible.

Rain is expected to continue over these areas through to Monday.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches updated



🌧 It's a wet weekend ahead for eastern parts from Kaikōura up to the Coromandel, and we've highlighted in yellow the areas where rainfall amounts may approach Warning thresholds



ℹ Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/N08UW7PjOn — MetService (@MetService) June 15, 2023

“Westland, Southland and Otago on the other hand are in for a mainly dry weekend but remain chilly, while the rest of the country can expect overnight temperatures to recover after this week’s cold spell,” said MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon.

The wet weather has been brought on by a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea, which moved slowly across the north of the North Island yesterday and will continue to bring periods of heavy rain today.

The low extends a trough to the west of the North Island, while a weak ridge builds over the south of the South Island today.

Wotherspoon said showers would linger around the north of the country into the weekend, while heavy downpours move over Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said low pressure would become more common over the next two weeks, with westerly winds becoming more common this month.

Private forecaster WeatherWatch said sub-tropical winds should lift the temperatures in most regions over the next week.

Meanwhile, Niwa reports that marine heatwave conditions are still occurring in New Zealand’s coastal waters.

“This has likely had a moderating effect on coastal air temperatures so far this winter. Although it’s been chilly lately, no minimum temperature records have been broken,” it said.