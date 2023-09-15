MetService has issued a warning for commuters across the country this weekend as a significant westerly wind event is expected to wreak havoc the on roads.

The windy conditions, expected right across the South Island and the southern half of the North Island, could also bring damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says it has been quite a while since New Zealand has seen such a strong westerly setup, typical for this time of year.

“Spring is traditionally the windiest season, but we have not seen a typical spring for a couple of years.

Severe weather watches and warnings have already been issued for this impending weather event and MetService advise people to stay vigilant and informed as the situation unfolds.

“The South Island sees the impacts first, with the first warnings in effect from 1pm on Saturday in the Canterbury High country. Strong winds then spread onto the lower North Island during Sunday morning, with Wellington coming under a warning from 11am,” said James.

Strong wind watches and warnings will come into effect for Horowhenua and the Kapiti Coast, Tasman northwest of Motueka, Canterbury Plains and Christchurch including Banks Peninsula, Otago, Fiordland south of Milford Sound, Clutha and Stewart Island throughout the weekend.

Conditions are expected to be even more challenging than Thursday’s strong wind, which caused power outages in Wairarapa and saw Kelburn, Wellington record maximum winds of 102km/h for the first time since March.

In addition to the strong winds, MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings for the western South Island, where up to 200mm is expected over the next few days.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MetService advises those planning to travel with trucks, caravans, trailers, or motorbikes should exercise caution and consider delaying their trips if possible.

“Road closures may occur so keep up to date with road conditions through Waka Kotahi.

James says with wind the main concern, boaties should check their moorings, parents should tie down their trampolines and road users should check their journey before setting off.

“Everyone south of about Taupō needs to be aware we are in store for a very windy weekend,” he said.

