Heavy rain is set to soak parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island this weekend and the main centres are in line for occasional showers.

There is a chance thunderstorms could barrel over Auckland, north of Whangaparāoa, about midday on Saturday, MetService warns.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches for the Coromandel Peninsula until until 6am today, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne until 10am, Gisborne until 4pm, and Hawke’s Bay south of State Highway 5 until 3pm.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Nelson west of Mapua until 9pm today. All areas under a watch could have periods of heavy rain which could approach warning criteria, MetService says.

The eastern NI could be in for an active few days



A Heavy Rain Watch is out for Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and Central Hawke’s Bay from early Sat morning, with rainy weather lingering into Sun and spreading south



Keep an eye on https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 as this may be upped to a Warning pic.twitter.com/0WxKyrUE6O — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2023

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said there was “still some question” about where the heaviest falls would be.

A low-pressure centre was likely to develop inside a front moving over the country: “Where the low will centre will form ... will determine where the heaviest rain falls,” Wotherspoon said.

“The most likely areas will be along the eastern stretch of the country.”

As the low-pressure centre forms, it is likely strong northeasterly winds will swirl around and hit Aotearoa.

Weekend Weather



🌧 Rain/showers spread across the country today and tomorrow. Heavy Rain Watches are out for northern and eastern parts of the NI, and for Tasman



🌦 Wet weather is forecast for most of the SI this weekend, but inland and southern areas should remain mostly dry pic.twitter.com/8O88dHKoHl — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2023

“By the end of the weekend most corners of the country will have seen some wet weather,” Wotherspoon said.

In Auckland, Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of 16C. Rain should ease to showers this morning and become widespread about midday with the chance of thunderstorms.

MetService forecasts a partly cloudy Sunday with some isolated showers and strong south-westerlies easing in the afternoon.

Wellington is forecast to have cloud increasing and periods of heavy rain from late morning and a high of 12C on Saturday. On Sunday, there is a high of 13C, and occasional rain will become persistent in the afternoon and evening.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches Issued 🟡



🌧 A trough over the Tasman Sea makes its way over the North Island and western Tasman today, bringing outbreaks of rain. Heavy Rain Watches are in force from the Coromandel Peninsula to Tasman



⚠ Keep up to date here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Jp3dzlQTUJ — MetService (@MetService) July 6, 2023

Christchurch has a mostly cloudy Saturday with rain developing from late morning, and a high of 12C. The temperature should remain the same on Sunday. Rain eases to showers in the afternoon.

Dunedin should sit on 12C for the weekend. Saturday remains mostly cloudy with occasional rain developing in the evening. Occasional rain is forecast for Sunday, clearing to become fine in the afternoon.

It comes off the back of a clear, chilly run of days for much of the country since bitter winds buffeted the country earlier this week.

“There are ... a few good days on the horizon next week as the low moves away,” Wotherspoon said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.