Most Kiwis will be soaking up the sunshine this weekend as Aotearoa begins to see typical signs of El Nino before an “active jetstream” is set to lash the country next week.

A large area of high pressure lies over New Zealand, bringing a chilly start for many this morning before settled, warm weather takes charge for the day.

Temperatures in all parts of New Zealand will reach the high teens to early twenties throughout the day.

The Far North is the only exception to the dry weather in the North Island, with showers possible this afternoon.

Say “hi” to the high!

👋



Just in time for the weekend, a big high-pressure system is moving overhead. For many of us this means light winds, mostly sunny skies. We are also forecasting a possibility for some of us bunking off work early on Friday to enjoy some settled weather 🤫 pic.twitter.com/bXf0mqLmnu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 9, 2023

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris says the high pressure will slide northward tomorrow, bringing more fine, dry weather to the North Island.

“The North Island is in for a mostly dry and settled weekend, as the band of rain isn’t forecast to reach there before Tuesday,” said Ferris.

The dry, sunny forecast is welcomed by concert-goers in Hawke’s Bay heading along to Robbie Williams tonight and tomorrow after heavy rain drenched the region on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Local street flooding and slips affected areas in Wairoa, Mahia, Nūhaka and Frasertown. Many of these places continue to recover from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

About 100-150mm of rain fell over 12-24 hours, according to Niwa.

Williams will be performing two shows over as many nights at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier.

Ferris says temperatures in Napier are forecast to reach 24C on Sunday.

It will be a similar story for Sam Smith fans making their way to Auckland’s Spark Arena where they will perform at 7pm tonight.

Niwa warns of ‘active jetstream’ from next week

While much of the country experiences a short reprieve from wet and windy weather this weekend, Niwa has warned of “an active jetstream” returning to New Zealand next week, particularly the South Island.

“Strong westerly winds will likely be felt across the country like those experienced earlier in spring, typical of El Nino,” Niwa said.

An active jet stream pattern will return next week, particularly to the South Island 🌬️



Strong westerly winds will likely be felt across the country - like those experienced earlier in spring, typical of El Niño.



It will be wet in the west & warmer in the north & east at times. pic.twitter.com/E0KGYArjOx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 8, 2023

It is likely to bring rain and wind to the west and warmer conditions to the north and east.

The first effect will be seen from tomorrow, with MetService issuing an orange heavy rain warning for Fiordland, which will come into effect from 8am and remain until Monday afternoon.

Between 220 to 300mm of rain is expected, with the largest amounts about the fiords and peak rates will see 15 to 25 mm/h of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha are warned of strong northwest winds from the early hours of tomorrow, which will likely remain throughout the day.