The hei tiki was gifted to King Edward VIII in 1920 during a royal tour of the country. Photo / Supplied

In honour of the first King’s Birthday weekend under King Charles III’s reign, Webb’s has put a significant gift to King Edward VIII up for auction.

The hei tiki has an estimated worth of $12,000 to $1500 and was presented to King Edward VIII in 1920 during a 1920 Royal Tour by the people of West Harbour, Otago.

The four-week tour covered 50 cities from Auckland to Invercargill and was a thank-you to the Antipodes for their contribution to the war effort.

The hei tiki is inscribed with a dedication to the then Prince of Wales. He was crowned King Edward VIII 16 years later in 1936, but abdicated the throne the same year, leading to his brother being crowned King George VI.

George VI was the father of Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather of King Charles III. Had Edward VIII not abdicated, Charles would not have become king.

Webb’s director of decorative arts Ben Erren called the hei tiki a “fascinating historical artefact”.

“It was gifted to the Prince of Wales in 1920 and is tied into the history of his later abdication from the throne in 1936,” Erren said.

“Those with an interest in the history of the House of Windsor and its relationship to New Zealand will find this item very intriguing.”

The hei tiki will be auctioned by Webb’s as a single lot online sale over the week either side of King’s Birthday weekend and goes live tomorrow.











