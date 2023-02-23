New cyclone recovery visa applications open, Employment Court Judge to visit Gloriavale and Ukraine marks one year of war with Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Trees and a few small slips have come down in the Coromandel overnight.

The peninsula is under a heavy rain warning until tomorrow morning, with 140mm of rain expected, RNZ reported this morning.

A watch is also in place for severe thunderstorms, which could bring very heavy downpours.

Niwa says Auckland and Coromandel can expect thunderstorms and “narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding”.

Civil Defence officials say they are worried about homes in hilly, urban areas - where the small cracks in the land could quickly open up and start to move, RNZ reported.

Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said the situation hadn’t been too bad overnight.

”Which has been good, but the weather is building up,” he told RNZ.

Our high-res rainfall forecast indicates locally heavy rain (🟣) over Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Auckland & Coromandel on Friday afternoon & evening...



For Auckland & Coromandel, converging winds could cause narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding. pic.twitter.com/h1gxVFxCWt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 23, 2023

”Our main focus today stay very well connected with MetService and keeping an eye on possible thunderstorms that could be looming - because they could dump a very large amount of rain in a very small area.

”That in itself could create some land instability where we have very fragile hillside urban areas.”

Asked what particular areas he was worried about, Towler said the “entire Coromandel”.

”It’s very fragile, it’s just soaked to the core.”

He said they were very fortunate that urban search and rescue teams, who’d been in the area after Cyclone Gabrielle, had taken some very good drone footage, that gave them a chance to look at some vulnerable areas that hadn’t been inspected yet.

At this stage the weather didn’t indicate the need to evacuate people, Towler said.

”On the Coromandel they are very good at making the decision themselves to self evacuate if they are not comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence evacuated residents in Tokomaru Bay north of Gisborne last night as rainfall risked leading to the failure of a debris dam upstream of the township.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told the Herald she was worried about the weather causing more flooding and slips on an already fragile roading network. “We don’t need this.”

Stoltz said the teams were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions across the region.

“Tokomaru Bay was evacuated safely yesterday. No issues have been reported overnight regarding the debris dam. We are asking residents to be prepared. Let us know about flooding or any other issues the council needs to be aware of.”







